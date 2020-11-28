Bitcoin Planet Achieves Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,265.91 or 0.99484892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00607080 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00619004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00127429 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

