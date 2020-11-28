Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Tops $73,133.33

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $73,133.33 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000578 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007749 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,354,520 coins and its circulating supply is 9,354,516 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

