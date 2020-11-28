BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of BJ opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,098 shares of company stock worth $17,513,630. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

