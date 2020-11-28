Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

BDTX stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.69.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $73,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $531,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,901.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

