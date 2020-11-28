BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $715.11. 313,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,374. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $718.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $646.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

