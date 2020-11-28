Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.07.

BXMT opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock worth $94,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

