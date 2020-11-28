B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMRRY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $1.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

