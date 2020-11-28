BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.54.

DUK opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

