Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

