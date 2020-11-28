Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $1.35. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,823,790 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

