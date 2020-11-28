Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.25.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,304.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.35. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.32.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.