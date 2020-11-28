BQT Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $830,276.45 and approximately $1,441.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00371392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.37 or 0.02932392 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.