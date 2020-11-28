Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 11,872 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at $334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 80,248 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $41.55 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBA shares. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

