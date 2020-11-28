Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 6,726 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.10% of ALLETE worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,109,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,393,000 after acquiring an additional 198,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $50,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 902,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,274,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

