Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys New Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VREX. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of VREX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

