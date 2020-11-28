Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 264,822 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.30% of Olin worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $53,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

