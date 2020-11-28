Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.