Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 in the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.