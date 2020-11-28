Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

