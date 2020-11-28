Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 759,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 500,212 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth $5,827,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,820.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 398,632 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,096,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 262,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,504,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,228,000 after purchasing an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

