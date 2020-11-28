Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $159,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $50.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.