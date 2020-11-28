Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $2.21 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431,930 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 106.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

