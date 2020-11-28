Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $275,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

