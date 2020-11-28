Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $325,000 Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

