Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $336,000 Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,497 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $830.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.