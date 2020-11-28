Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,964 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWCC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 5.81. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

