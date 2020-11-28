Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Avnet worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,861 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 919,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 378,359 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after acquiring an additional 375,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 212,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

