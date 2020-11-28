Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $614,000 Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

