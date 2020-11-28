Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $70,000 Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,033 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of Orion Group worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 54,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 895,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.