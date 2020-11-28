Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

