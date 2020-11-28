Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,133 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.24% of World Fuel Services worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 46.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

INT stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock valued at $835,700. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.