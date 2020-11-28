Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

