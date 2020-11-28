Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. FIL Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,770,000 after buying an additional 2,112,154 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,086,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

