Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751,887 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Flex worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $68,123,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,138,000 after buying an additional 4,635,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $19,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 403.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

