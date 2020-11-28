Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $93.01 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

