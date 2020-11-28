Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,016. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $29.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

