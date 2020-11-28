Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 51.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.85 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.2636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

