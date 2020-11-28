Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,024,894 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,024,894 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.15% of Celestica worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $70,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.02.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.44. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

