Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 17,009 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.15% of Graham worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Graham by 5.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHM opened at $16.11 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

GHM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

