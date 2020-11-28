Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 18,437 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 74.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

