Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 23,923 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

