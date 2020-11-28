Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 4,159 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of AMERCO worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,259,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in AMERCO by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AMERCO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMERCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in AMERCO by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $407.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.13. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $418.79. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.