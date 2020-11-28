Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 576,614 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,044,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576,614 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Aegon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Aegon has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.70.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

