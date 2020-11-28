Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 73,961 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,961 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.17% of Owens & Minor worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 6,736.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

