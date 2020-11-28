Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 8,816 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,358 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after acquiring an additional 784,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $28.73 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

