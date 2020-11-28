Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 89,342 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,342 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Bank of Italy grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 598,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.45.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

