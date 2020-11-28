Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,659 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.