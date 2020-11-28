Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,831,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,793.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,818.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,662.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,528.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.