Brokerages Set Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Target Price at $9.25

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

