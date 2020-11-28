Brokerages Set Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Target Price at $47.38

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 405,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,251. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Athene will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Athene by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.0% during the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 28.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

